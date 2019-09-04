The View's Abby Huntsman Addresses "False" Feud Rumors

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Sep. 4, 2019 10:04 AM
Abby Huntsman is setting the record straight: The View co-hosts are friends, despite what you might read in the press.
The journalist, who recently returned to the talk show after welcoming twins, is opening up about the headlines involving the co-hosts, specifically about the feud rumors. In an exclusive interview with E! News on Wednesday, Huntsman shared that she was "laughing" while on maternity leave after reading false stories about the show.
"People always want something to write about, and they'll make a much bigger story often out of nothing," Huntsman told E! News. "If you wanna spend time backstage with us, we're all humans, we're all women, we all have the same dreams in life, we go home to our kids."
Huntsman added that she texts all of her co-hosts at different times about things she's going through.
"So, the reality is, we're friends," Huntsman said. "But, I'm sure this season there will be headline after headline about feuds that...I was laughing on maternity leave because I would read about stuff, and I'm like, I know what actually happened and what I'm reading and how false that is. But, what are you gonna do?"
ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua
Huntsman then sent a message to fans, telling viewers, "If you're watching this now just know that we are friends. You have moments of disagreement but we're like a family, and I come from one of seven kids, you're gonna fight sometimes. But, underneath it all, you all are friends."
Take a look at the video above to see Huntsman talk about her co-hosts, welcoming twins and more!
Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran and Khalid Are 2019 People's Choice Awards Nominees: See All the Male Artist Nominees!
See Which TV Shows Are 2019 E! People's Choice Award Nominees, Including Stranger Things, Game of Thrones, Riverdale & More
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?