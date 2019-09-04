The View's Abby Huntsman Addresses "False" Feud Rumors

Abby Huntsman is setting the record straight: The View co-hosts are friends, despite what you might read in the press.

The journalist, who recently returned to the talk show after welcoming twins, is opening up about the headlines involving the co-hosts, specifically about the feud rumors. In an exclusive interview with E! News on Wednesday, Huntsman shared that she was "laughing" while on maternity leave after reading false stories about the show.

"People always want something to write about, and they'll make a much bigger story often out of nothing," Huntsman told E! News. "If you wanna spend time backstage with us, we're all humans, we're all women, we all have the same dreams in life, we go home to our kids."

Huntsman added that she texts all of her co-hosts at different times about things she's going through.