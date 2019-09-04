Jeezy Makes His Relationship With The Real's Jeannie Mai Instagram Official

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai just took a major step in their relationship.

The 41-year-old rapper made his romance with the 40-year-old co-host of The Real Instagram official on Wednesday. The artist posted a picture of himself wrapping his arm around his leading lady and included the Women Crush Wednesday hashtag.

"She love when I talk dat fly $--t...#WCW," he captioned the sweet snapshot.

The major move came just a few days after the dating news broke. The two confirmed their romance by attending Jeezy's SnoBall Gala together.

"The couple walked into the event arm-in-arm and were all smiles through the night," his rep told People, which was first to break the news.

However, fans had been speculating on their status for quite some time. Back in January, Malika Haqq posted a picture of the pair hanging out with a few pals, including Trey Songz, Lori Harvey and O.T. Genasis. She then captioned the image "3's Company." Jeannie later addressed the photo on her show.

"Look, you guys know I'm multi-dating, and Jeezy and I hang out," the TV star told her co-hosts. "He's very special to me, so we don't really have a label to define what it is we're doing. We're just having a good time together."