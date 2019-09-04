See Which TV Shows Are 2019 E! People's Choice Award Nominees, Including Stranger Things, Game of Thrones, Riverdale & More

Don't change the channel because the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards nominees are here!

The award show, which will air live on Sunday, Nov. 10 on E!, celebrates the best in pop culture including movies, music, podcasts and more. Some of the most anticipated categories are all about TV and the nominees this year are nothing short of amazing.

A few shows nominated took their final bow this year, such as Game of Thrones and The Big Bang Theory, up for Show of 2019 and Comedy Show of 2019 respectively. Whether or not their last year on the air will include a PCA win is up to fan votes, as the People's Choice Awards are the only show that is for the people, by the people.

With tearjerkers like This Is Us, spooky adventures like Stranger Things and compelling character studies like Big Little Lies all in contention for categories like The Drama Show of 2019, making your choice is going to be a tough one.