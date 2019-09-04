Check Out the 2019 People's Choice Awards Movie Nominees: Avengers: Endgame, The Lion King, Us & More!

by Kelsey Klemme | Wed., Sep. 4, 2019 8:15 AM
Grab your popcorn because the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards movie nominations have been announced!
Since last year's PCAs, we've seen dozens of great movies either at the theater or while lounging on our couch thanks to streaming services. We've cried during rom-coms, jumped during horror flicks and marveled at Marvel's many superhero films.
Let's take a look at which films you can vote for to take home this year's PCAs trophies!
Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: Far From Home are all nominated for both The Movie of 2019 and The Action Movie of 2019 categories, showing that superhero films continue to be fan favorites.
There are also some films that make us nostalgic for our childhood that are looking to win, too. The Lion King, Toy Story 4 and Pokémon Detective Pikachu are just a few of the titles looking to win The Family Movie of 2019 when the show goes live on E! Sunday, Nov. 10.
Don't forget the movies that made us laugh, too! Men in Black: International, Long Shot and Murder Mystery are just a few of the hilarious films up for The Comedy Movie of 2019.
Bookworms will also be excited to see that a few young-adult adaptations are on the nominee list! Five Feet Apart and After are each competing to win The Drama Movie of 2019 and prove to fans they were just as good on screen as they were paper.
Who will win each category? That's up for you to decide as the PCAs is the only awards show that is for the people, by the people.
Check out our complete list of nominees below and be sure to tune in to the live show to see which of your favorites come out on top!
Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m., only on E!
Marvel Studios/Walt Disney Pictures
YouTube
Marvel Studios
Article continues below
Universal Pictures
YouTube
Summit Entertainment
Article continues below
Claudette Barius/Universal
Courtesy of Sony Pictures
STXfilms
Article continues below
Universal Studios
Christian Black / Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures
Giles Keyte. © 2018 CTMG
Article continues below
Murray Close/Lionsgate/Kobal/Shutterstock
Universal Studios
Universal Studios
Article continues below
Netflix
Warner Bros.
Daniel McFadden/Warner Bros.
Article continues below
YouTube
YouTube
David Appleby/Paramount Pictures
Article continues below
Netflix
Universal Studios
ALFONSO BRESCIANI/CBS FILMS
Article continues below
CalMaple Media
Sundance Institute
Walt Disney Studios
Article continues below
Illumination/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock
DreamWorks Animation
Warner Bros.
Article continues below
Warner Bros.
Columbia Pictures
Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m., only on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?