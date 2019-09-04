Why Brad Pitt Committed to His Sobriety After His Split From Angelina Jolie

When it comes to acting, Brad Pitt aims to "get to a place of absolute truth." However, digging deep isn't always easy. The 55-year-old A-lister proved this to be true during an interview with The New York Times published Wednesday.

In 2017, Pitt was cast in the movie Ad Astra. He was also making headlines over his split from Angelina Jolie, who had filed for divorce just a few months prior. James Gray, the director of the film, claimed Pitt "definitely used the stimuli from his life" while working on the movie.

"Now, I didn't get personal with him about it at all—I don't think it's my business, or even my job—but he investigated the essence of the character through himself," the filmmaker said.

When asked about that period in his life, Pitt acknowledged he had "family stuff going on" but said he'd "leave it at that." But after he was questioned if Ad Astra helped him work through some loneliness he may have been feeling at the time, the star began to open up.

"The fact is, we all carry pain, grief and loss," he replied. "We spend most of our time hiding it, but it's there, it's in you. So, you open up those boxes."