Take a Bow: Rihanna's Fierce Fashion Week Looks Throughout the Years

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Sep. 4, 2019 4:00 AM
New York Fashion Week is finally here—and nobody slays the style game quite like Rihanna.
The 31-year-old singer has turned heads at countless runway shows over the years. Whether she's dazzling in Dior or looking chic in Chanel, the nine-time Grammy winner knows how to dress to impress.
However, she's more than just a spectator. The "Umbrella" artist has also presented her own designs. Who could forget when she closed out New York Fashion Week with her 2018 Savage x Fenty extravaganza—a celebration of inclusivity featuring models with different body types and skin tones? Or, who remembers when RiRi rode in on a motorcycle for her 2017 Fenty x Puma show? This year, the singer is returning to the Big Apple for her new Savage x Fenty collection. Fans can catch all of the action by streaming it via Amazon Prime Video starting Sept. 20. Can't wait to see her serve some serious style? Take a trip down memory lane by clicking on the gallery below.
Let the fashion fun begin!
