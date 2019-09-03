Hailey Bieber's Neck Tattoo May Have Revealed She's a Swiftie After All

Could Hailey Bieber's latest tattoo be a shout-out to Taylor Swift?

Maybe! The model recently had the word "Lover" inked on her neck in delicate script. Her tattoo artist, Dr. Woo, shared a photo of the dainty tattoo on his Instagram, which drew the attention of stars like Chris D'Elia, who commented, "Awesome."

For the pic's caption, the tattoo artist wrote, "Love always wins." So, no word yet on whether or not T-Swift inspired the neck tat.

Either way, fans are already speculating about the tattoo, especially since Taylor Swift and Justin have previously butt heads.

But, in all fairness, "lover" is a noun that is commonly used in reference to things other than Taylor's album. For example, it could be a term of endearment for Hailey's hubby, Justin Bieber. After all, the two are nearing the one year anniversary of their elopement, so she could be marking the special occasion by getting this tattoo.