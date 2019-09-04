Pregnant Shay Mitchell's Boyfriend Argues That She Doesn't Need an Epidural

It's safe to say Shay Mitchell's birth plan is still to be determined.

With just a few weeks to go until the Pretty Little Liars star welcomes a baby girl with boyfriend Matte Babel, fans are getting a front-row seat into a familiar debate among couples.

In an exclusive sneak peek at the YouTube Original Series "Almost Ready," Shay says she wants an epidural before she gives birth. As for Matte, he has a different point of view.

"Am I partial to no epidural? Yes," he confessed. "Why? Because I'm a hypochondriac. I'm afraid of drugs. My mom didn't use an epidural. I meet women all the time who didn't choose to use an epidural."

Shay, on the other hand, isn't backing down with her position.