British GQ Men of the Year Awards 2019: See the Red Carpet Fashion

Lights, camera... fashion!
The 2019 British GQ Men of the Year Awards are here, which means celebrities from all industries are showing up and showing out for the special occasion. In fact, the man of the hour and the publication's October issue cover star, David Beckham, didn't disappoint on the red carpet. While he went the timeless route with a black and white tuxedo, he seemingly coordinated with his wife, Victoria Beckham.
The power couple decided to steal the spotlight by gracing the red carpet in pantsuits and it was a real "you are the yin to my yang" moment. Instead of wearing an identical black and white suit, the 45-year-old fashion designer opted for a white hot ensemble. She wore a slightly over-sized blazer and slacks that looked uber-chic with her black heels and effortless ponytail.
Of course, this marked a special night for the pair and Victoria couldn't help but gush over her husband.
"So proud of @davidbeckham's #GQ cover, celebrating his 20 year journey at the #GQAwards tonight," she captioned her Instagram, alongside a photo of her posing with David and their 20-year-old son, Brooklyn Beckham. "Xxxx Kisses."
Along with the Beckham family, celebs like Rita Ora, Winnie Harlow, Richard Maddenand Sam Smith brought the dapper, daring fashion to the awards ceremony. To see what your favorite stars wore on the red carpet, keep scrolling through our gallery below!
Rita Ora
A new take on a little black dress! The "Ritual" singer brings daring fashion to the star-studded event with her risqué bustier and skirt, which features sexy lace and sheer material. Her fishnets and black pumps tie the lewk together.
Nicole Kidman
Mellow yellow! Lighting up the red carpet with her vibrant yellow floral dress by Ralph & Russo, the Big Little Lies actress pulls out all the stops. She also takes home the award for Actress of the Year.
Taron Egerton
The Rocketman actor goes for a classic look as he dons a black and white suit. He also wins Actor of the Year.
Winnie Harlow
The model is wearing her heart on her sleeve! Harlow stuns in a black-fitted pantsuit by Prada that she accessorizes with eye-catching belts, a heart-shaped brooch and glitzy heels.
Richard Madden
Is it getting hot in here? The Rocketman actor exudes old Hollywood glamour with his velvet blazer and bow-tie. He also took home the award for Most Stylish Man.
Naomi Campbell
The legendary supermodel makes a grand entrance at the awards ceremony with her blue monochrome ensemble that's actually from the Dior men's fashion line.
David Beckham
Looking dapper as ever, the man of the hour (and cover star of British GQ's October issue!) struts his stuff on the red carpet. He earns the Editor's Special Award.
Elle Fanning
The Maleficent actress goes bold and bright in a Dolce & Gabbana dress for the star-studded event. From her peek-a-boo corset bodice to the over-the-top flowers, she's turning heads and looking good while doing it.
Guy Ritchie & Jacqui Ainsley
The couple dazzles on the red carpet with their fresh takes on the pantsuit look.
Kylie Minogue
Royal blues! The legendary singer dazzles at British GQ's Men of the Year awards in this baby blue gown by Ralph & Russo. She also takes home the Icon Award.
Sam Smith
The 27-year-old Grammy winner adds a pop of personality to his black suit with his lace button-down and flashy boots.
Charli XCX
The "Flash Pose" singer exudes '70s glamour with her black gown by Alessandra Rich that features a plunging neckline (and velvet bow), bold belt and puffed long sleeves.
Adwoa Aboah
Green with envy! The supermodel graces the red carpet with this mesmerizing emerald gown, which features sequins galore. The asymmetrical strap and cut-out design in the back take the ensemble to new heights.
Victoria Beckham
The 45-year-old fashion mogul, who is wearing her own design, is a vision in white! "So proud of @davidbeckham's #GQ cover, celebrating his 20 year journey at the #GQAwards tonight. Xxxx Kisses," she captions on Instagram.
James Middleton
The British businessman makes hearts swoon everywhere with his date: his adorable dog, who is dressed perfectly for the special occasion.
Vick Hope
The 29-year-old television and radio hosts has a major Cinderella moment with her baby blue gown.
Leomie Anderson
Making a statement! The 26-year-old model and fashion designer brings fun and fearless fashion to the star-studded event with her blue floral gown by Rami Kadi. She completes her look with a shimmery blue glove.
Eric Underwood
The American-British ballet dancer goes for a classic suit but with a twist.
Debbie Harry
The iconic singer stops traffic with her daring outfit.
James Blunt
The 45-year-old singer cleans up nice! And his navy blue suit, white button-down and fresh haircut is proof.
Arizona Muse
The fashion model skips the typical gown and opts for a killer suit instead. From her lace sleeves to her white hot pumps and shimmery black suit, she's making the red carpet her runway.
Maya Jama
The television and radio host brings the glitz and the glam to the red carpet with this bedazzled ensemble.
Michael Sheen
The Good Omens actor is all smiles British GQ Men of the Year Awards.
Ella Eyre
The 25-year-old singer-songwriter keeps things classy and chic with her black cocktail dress and strappy heel sandals.
Now if you'll excuse us, we'll be taking style notes and fawning over these designs.