11 Animal Print Looks to Unleash Your Wild Side This Fall

by Katherine Riley | Wed., Sep. 4, 2019 3:00 AM

Are you ready for fall? There's nothing more fun than nabbing some new trends to mix and match with your wardrobe. And while temperatures might still be summery, we are stoked for upcoming sweater weather. That said, the animal print trend is available loads of transitional piece as well. 

And if you've shied away from animal prints in the past, don't this season: From snakeskin to leopard to zebra, animal prints are basically the new neutral. Take a look at our sampling below!

Hutch Serpentine Ruffled Midi Wrap Dress

Tiers of delicately fluttering ruffles give a feminine finish this flattering wrap dress. Available in standard, petite and plus.

E-Comm: Fall Fashion Guide: Animal Prints to Unleash Your Wild Side
$170 Anthropologie
Jacquard-Knit Sweater

Speaking of sweater weather, this cozy, boxy knit option is just what we want to wear. Also available in leopard print and gray-and-white plaid.

E-Comm: Fall Fashion Guide: Animal Prints to Unleash Your Wild Side
$30 H&M
Vince Camuto Zebra Wide Leg Pants

Easily dressed up or down, a five-star review calls these "the perfect wide leg pants."

E-Comm: Fall Fashion Guide: Animal Prints to Unleash Your Wild Side
$99 Nordstrom
J.Crew Sara Drapey Leopard Print Wrap Top

Fierce with a little frill, this blouse has it all. Available in sizes XXS-XXL.

E-Comm: Fall Fashion Guide: Animal Prints to Unleash Your Wild Side
$70
$42 Nordstrom
Blondo Eliza Waterproof Bootie

With a waterproof finish, these boots are made for walking—everywhere!

E-Comm: Fall Fashion Guide: Animal Prints to Unleash Your Wild Side
$150
$90 Nordstrom
Vince Camuto Zebra Open Front Cardigan (Plus Size)

Be effortlessly chic in this cozy longline cardi.

E-Comm: Fall Fashion Guide: Animal Prints to Unleash Your Wild Side
$134
$80 Nordstrom
Halogen Baylee Platform Slip-On Sneaker

Pair these kicks with skinny jeans or a midi skirt.

E-Comm: Fall Fashion Guide: Animal Prints to Unleash Your Wild Side
$90 Nordstrom
Regina Snake-Printed Kimono

This kimono is perfect for end of summer and also makes for a great layer come fall.

E-Comm: Fall Fashion Guide: Animal Prints to Unleash Your Wild Side
$58 Anthropologie
Patterned Wrap-Front Blouse

Who says animal prints can't be pretty in pink?

E-Comm: Fall Fashion Guide: Animal Prints to Unleash Your Wild Side
$25 H&M
Good Luck Gem Ribbed Print Midi Skirt

We can see ourselves wearing this stretchy midi and sneakers everywhere this fall. And you can't beat the price!

E-Comm: Fall Fashion Guide: Animal Prints to Unleash Your Wild Side
$39 Nordstrom
BB Dakota Bradshaw Faux Fur Coat

You gotta love a faux fur coat—especially for 59% off!

E-Comm: Fall Fashion Guide: Animal Prints to Unleash Your Wild Side
$158
$65 Revolve
