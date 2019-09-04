11 Animal Print Looks to Unleash Your Wild Side This Fall

Getty Images
by Katherine Riley | Wed., Sep. 4, 2019 3:00 AM
Are you ready for fall? There's nothing more fun than nabbing some new trends to mix and match with your wardrobe. And while temperatures might still be summery, we are stoked for upcoming sweater weather. That said, the animal print trend is available loads of transitional piece as well.
And if you've shied away from animal prints in the past, don't this season: From snakeskin to leopard to zebra, animal prints are basically the new neutral. Take a look at our sampling below!
Tiers of delicately fluttering ruffles give a feminine finish this flattering wrap dress. Available in standard, petite and plus.
Speaking of sweater weather, this cozy, boxy knit option is just what we want to wear. Also available in leopard print and gray-and-white plaid.
Easily dressed up or down, a five-star review calls these "the perfect wide leg pants."
Fierce with a little frill, this blouse has it all. Available in sizes XXS-XXL.
With a waterproof finish, these boots are made for walking—everywhere!
Be effortlessly chic in this cozy longline cardi.
Pair these kicks with skinny jeans or a midi skirt.
This kimono is perfect for end of summer and also makes for a great layer come fall.
Who says animal prints can't be pretty in pink?
We can see ourselves wearing this stretchy midi and sneakers everywhere this fall. And you can't beat the price!
You gotta love a faux fur coat—especially for 59% off!
