Jennifer Lopez's Latest Swimsuit Proves It's Too Early to Slack on Your Summer Body

Summer isn't over until it's over, folks!

While school may be back in session and Labor Day weekend is a thing of the past, we still technically have several weeks of summer left.

Need proof? Just look to Jennifer Lopez who is enjoying a fabulous getaway to St. Tropez with Alex Rodriguez.

Over the long holiday weekend, the World of Dance judge was spotted on a yacht where she was obviously sporting a fashionable swimsuit. And yes, she also showed off her summer body that is nothing short of #goals.

"St.Tropez 2019," she wrote on Instagram while showing off her white "Forever Young" one-piece from ViX Swimwear.