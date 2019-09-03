Joey King Cuddles Up to Boyfriend, The Act Exec Steven Piet

New couple alert! Joey King was spotted getting cozy with producer Steven Piet over the weekend.

On Saturday, the star of Hulu's The Act and her new beau attended Cinespia's screenings of Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery. The couple watched the film alongside King's sisters, Hunter King and Kelli King, as well as their dates.

"They were very affectionate and were with her two sisters sitting watching the movie together. Joey and Steven cuddled the entire time and looked very happy together," a source tells E! News. "They had snacks and drinks and were laughing with her sisters."

Adele and son Angelo, Cara Delevingne, Ashley Benson and Margot Robbie were also in attendance at Cinespia's Labor Day Weekend 30th Anniversary Celebration, presented by Amazon Studios & Amazon Prime Video.