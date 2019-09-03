The Real Reason Julia Stiles Wanted to Be in 10 Things I Hate About You

Stiles knew she wanted to play the independent heroine as soon as she got the script.

"The reason that I wanted that part so badly was because I thought it was so refreshing, seeing a teenage girl be feisty and opinionated and be a fish out of water, but proudly [so]," she recalled. "I think that I probably wasn't alone, and that's what other girls and women responded to, and the movie had a real bite to it."

The movie was a huge success and Stiles went on to star in many other popular films, including Mona Lisa Smile, The Prince and Me, The Bourne Supremacy and The Bourne Ultimatum. She's currently starring in Sundance Now's Riviera and appears in Hustlers. She's also enhancing her skills as a director. So while many still like to remember the roles from her past, Stiles is looking forward to the future.

"In my 20s, I might have been worried about anticipating being an actress approaching 40," she said. "I wouldn't know where my career was going to go or if there would be opportunities for me beyond an ingenue or a girlfriend role. Now I think that I'm really excited about the opportunities that are out there for me and my peers, and I think the roles that we're playing have gotten so much more interesting than what we were doing in our 20s."

We can't wait to see what she does next!

To read her full interview, check out InStyle.