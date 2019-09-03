TV's Top Leading Man 2019 Responds! Congratulations to Erkenci Kus Star Can Yaman

  • By
    &

by TV Scoop Team | Tue., Sep. 3, 2019 12:30 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Can Yaman

Ahmet Bolat/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

 

The wait is over! 

We can officially announce that the winner of 2019's TV's Top Leading Man is Can Yaman, of the Turkish romcom series Erkenci Kus

The actor won in the final round against Supernatural star Jensen Ackles, who had already won this poll (when it was previously called Alpha Male Madness) four times, so a big congrats to both fandoms. Fun fact: the majority of (the many, many, many) votes came from Spain, Italy, and Philippines, so this was a truly international effort. 

Yaman took to Instagram on Tuesday to thank fans for his victory. 

Watch

TV's Top Leading Man 2019

"Apparently I won the E! News TV Scoop TV's Top Leading Man 2019 poll. It turns out I got some hell of a dedicated fans all over the world who pretty much made this win come true," Yaman said in an Instagram video, noting that he got more than 90% of the votes in the final round "which is absolutely crazy." 

He also notes correctly that this is the first time an actor from a non-English show has won this poll. 

"It's such an honor for me and also for my country," he says. "We should be taking pride in this accomplishment." 

See the full video below!

For the uninitiated, Erkenci Kus (in English: Early Bird) follows Sanem, a young girl with aspirations of becoming a writer, who "is forced by her parents to choose between an arranged marriage and finding a proper job. Rushing into a new job at an advertising company, she soon falls for her boss." 

Yaman plays Can Divit, and Sanem is played by Demet Ozdemir. The series premiered June 26, 2018, and ended after 51 episodes earlier this month. The full series is available on Youtube through the show's official page, and it's also extremely easy to find the show with English subtitles, which we highly recommend. 

Congrats to Yaman and all of the fans who voted, and stay tuned for our next poll honoring TV's most beloved actresses! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Alpha Male Madness , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News , Celebrities

Trending Stories

Latest News
Sean Hayes, Queen Latifah

America's Got Talent Welcomes Guest Judges Sean Hayes and Queen Latifah For the Semi-Finals

The Masked Singer, Thingamajig, Season 2

In a New Masked Singer Season 2 Promo, Thingamajig Sings Kacey Musgraves

The Voice

The Voice Coaches Have the Slumber Party of Your Dreams

Tyler Baltierra, Catelynn Lowell

Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell Reunite With Carly's Adoptive Parents for Rare Teen Mom Interview

Zendaya, Birthday Feature

Inside Zendaya's Euphoric Year

Rhythm + Flow, Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, TI

Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and T.I. Hunt for the Next Big Hip Hop Star In Rhythm + Flow Teaser

Lala Kent, Randall Emmett, Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick Jet Off to Mexico With Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.