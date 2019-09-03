EXCLUSIVE!

America's Got Talent Welcomes Guest Judges Sean Hayes and Queen Latifah For the Semi-Finals

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Tue., Sep. 3, 2019 12:12 PM

Sean Hayes, Queen Latifah

Getty Images

Some new faces are coming to America's Got Talent

For the first time, the NBC reality competition series is welcoming guest judges for the semi-final rounds, airing tonight and next Tuesday, September 10. Will & Grace star Sean Hayes will join the panel tonight, and superstar Queen Latifah will make her debut next week, alongside permanent judges Simon Cowell, Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough, and Howie Mandel, with host Terry Crews

Tonight's show is the start of the semi-finalists, in which the final 22 acts will perform for a chance to advance to the finals, which will consist of 10 remaining acts. 

Watch

Kodi Lee Reacts to Viral America's Got Talent Stardom

The first group of acts to perform in the semi-finals tonight includes singers Ansley Burns, Benicio Bryant, Robert Finley, and viral sensation Kodi Lee, with comedian Jackie Fabulous, violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa, dance group Light Balance Kids, impressionist Greg Morton, the Ndlovu Youth Choir, and hand-balancing trio the Messoudi Brothers. 

We've also got you covered with a full list of the remaining acts.

For tomorrow's results show, ventriloquist and season 12 winner Darci Lynne Farmer will return to the AGT stage to perform, along with season 12 finalist, comedian Preacher Lawson. Since her win in 2017, Farmer came in second on America's Got Talent: The Champions, has been on a sold-out national theater tour, appeared at the Grand Old Opry and starred in her own Christmas special last December, while Lawson has also been on a national tour and also appeared on The Champions

Here's the schedule for the rest of this season of AGT

Tuesday, September 3, 8 p.m.: Semi-Finals Performances Round 1

Wednesday, September 4, 8 p.m.: Results Show 

Tuesday, September 10, 8 p.m.: Semi-Finals Performances Round 2

Wednesday, September 11, 8 p.m.: Results Show 

Tuesday, September 17, 8 p.m.: Final Performances

Wednesday, September 18, 8 p.m.: Winner revealed! 

E! and NBC are both part of the NBC Universal family.

