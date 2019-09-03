EXCLUSIVE!

In a New Masked Singer Season 2 Promo, Thingamajig Sings Kacey Musgraves

by Lauren Piester | Tue., Sep. 3, 2019 11:00 AM

The Masked Singer, Thingamajig

Fox

Ladies and gentlemen, meet Thingamajig. 

Another inevitably bonkers season of The Masked Singer is about to begin, and E! News has your first look at one of the performances in an exclusive new promo. In the clip, Thingamajig (yes, that's his name!) gives us his all with an emotional rendition of Kacey Musgraves' "Rainbow." Nicole Scherzinger looks like she might cry, and honestly, we might too. 

The follow-up to last season's surprise hit will be even bigger, with the number of celebs upped from 12 to 16, and the costumes maybe even more elaborate than before. There's an egg with another egg on his head! A beautiful butterfly! A terrifying skeleton! And of course, there's this guy, called Thingamajig, who can really only be described as a thingamajig. 

T-Pain Felt Bad Defeating Gladys Knight on Masked Singer

In the clip below, you can also hear some of Butterfly's performance of "Bang Bang," proving she's got some serious pipes. Plus, you can get a sneak peek at some of the costumes that haven't yet been announced. It appears there's a silver Christmas tree, a purple flower, and a panda! 

What you cannot hear in the clip is any clue to who these people are beyond their voice, because obviously they're not giving anything away just yet. 

See below for all the costumes that have been announced so far!

The Masked Singer, Season 2

Fox

Egg

Yep, a whole egg with a cooked egg on his head. Don't ask us to make that make sense. 

The Masked Singer, Season 2

Fox

Ice Cream

Ice Cream's got a great waffle cone suit but he also officially has the scariest face of the whole bunch. 

The Masked Singer, Season 2

Fox

Fox

This steampunk fox has got quite the attitude. 

The Masked Singer, Season 2

Fox

Skeleton

There's something about this guy and his rib cage and his fingers and his feet and his diamond eyes that is utterly terrifying.

The Masked Singer, Season 2

Fox

Butterfly

Would wear this sparkly blue-green masterpiece thank you very much.

The Masked Singer, Season 2

Fox

Leopard

The Leopard is looking positively regal. 

The Masked Singer, Season 2

Fox

Flamingo

The flamingo clearly has the moves even in a still photograph!

The Masked Singer, Season 2

Fox

Eagle

The eagle definitely has one of the coolest outfits, but can he sing? We will find out!

The Masked Singer will launch with a special sneak peek on September 15, and then the season premiere will air Wednesday, September 25 at 8 p.m. on Fox. 

