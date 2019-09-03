Read Taylor Swift's "Lover" Tribute to Newlyweds Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry

Taylor Swift sent a special message to Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry on their wedding day.

The Whiplash actor tied the knot with his longtime love in Hawaii over the weekend, saying "I do" in a Catholic church in Maui. While it doesn't appear that Swift was in attendance at the wedding—as she's been busy promoting her new Lover album—she did send the couple flowers along with a sweet note.

Quoting her "Lover" lyrics, T.Swift wrote to her pals, "May you always be this close, forever & ever."

"Sending my best wishes to two lovers on their big day," the message, posted by Sperry on her Instagram Story, continued. "Your friend, Taylor."

While there was no last name written, and Sperry didn't tag Swift, E! News can confirm the Grammy winner did indeed send the gorgeous flowers to the newlyweds.