Kaia Gerber Doesn't Need a Boyfriend When She Has, Um, Backgammon

Steven Meisel
It's an extra special birthday for Kaia Gerber.
The supermodel, who turns 18 today, was just revealed as the cover star for British Vogue's October issue. The edition, which Gerber calls the "best birthday present," has landed just as New York Fashion Week is about to kick off, which means it will be a very busy time for the rising star. So, when it comes to her love life, she just doesn't have the energy for it right now.
"When I'm working, I don't have the energy to even flirt with anyone. I'm sorry, I just can't," Gerber tells the outlet with a laugh. "But I'm not losing hope in all love forever."
She adds, "I have backgammon at my house, and that's all a girl needs. When I'm home, I'm living the life of a 70 year old woman."
In her career so far, Gerber has walked the runways for fashion houses such as Chanel, Versace, Calvin Klein and many, many more. Though many would get nervous working with the top brands and photographers at such a young age, Gerber actually found it "more intimidating to walk into school and be around people my own age."
While many know Gerber as the daughter of Cindy Crawford, it's hard to deny her talent when she hits the runway or strikes a pose for her multiple campaigns.
"Even though it probably bothers her, we all realise that, yeah, Steven Meisel will see her [because of who she is]," Crawford tells British Vogue. "But you and I both know that Meisel, or Chanel, or Vogue – well, they might have her for an audition, but they're not booking her because she's my daughter...I mean, she's doing things I never did."
In celebration of her daughter's birthday, Crawford took to Instagram to share an adorable throwback photo of Gerber, along with a picture from her British Vogue shoot.
"From this to THIS in the blink of an eye! Happy birthday @kaiagerber," Crawford wrote. "I'm so proud of the young woman you've become! All the best for the year ahead!"
The October issue of British Vogue is on sale Friday, Sept. 6.