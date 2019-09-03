Katy Perry’s Epic Prank on Orlando Bloom Is Today's Must-See Moment

This is the one that got away from Orlando Bloom. Or rather, the one that went over his head.

During an interview on BBC's Radio 1, the Carnival Row actor was asked to judge some listeners' celebrity impersonations. There was Scott who thinks he can perfectly mimic Tom Hardy's Bane from The Dark Knight Rises and James who has mastered David Attenborough. Then, there was Gemma who, according to the show's host, "can do a mean Katy Perry impression."

"Oh, well, I'll be the judge of that," Orlando quipped, of course believing he knows his superstar fiancée best. So, Gemma began belting out Katy's 2008 breakout hit, "I Kissed a Girl." And, well, Orlando is unimpressed, to say the least.

"Yeah, Gemma that was great, really well done," he said into the microphone. "Not convinced but hard for you because I do live with that voice."

Little did he know that that so-called Gemma was actually his love. "Hi baby," she said over the phone, revealing herself and this epic prank.