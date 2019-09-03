The Moment Halsey Knew Her Fans Deserved "Better" Amid G-Eazy Split

Halseymay be "bad at love," but she's good at seeing her fans.

Just over a year ago, in June 2018, the songstress took the Good Morning America stage in New York City's Central Park for a performance, clad in a white crop top and matching pants embellished with glittering trim. While the star belted out one of her now signature hits, according to a new interview with Cosmopolitan, she was weathering heartbreak beneath the surface.

"I was doing Good Morning America and I'm in a blond wig and white patent-leather outfit, twirling around while I'm going through a heinous breakup," she recalled to the magazine. The next month, Halsey announced to fans she and her year-long boyfriend, G-Eazy, were "taking some time apart."