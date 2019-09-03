Bebe Rexha Recalls Night She Felt Like She "Was Going to Get Raped" in the Recording Studio

Bebe Rexha knows about making an escape.

The 30-year-old singer-songwriter has been making music since 2010, years before she celebrated breakout fame with hits like "Me, Myself & I" and "Meant to Be." Along the way, Rexha has faced the darker side of the industry she long worked to break into.

In a newly released interview with Cosmopolitan UK, the star recalled several uncomfortable experiences with producers and writers she weathered over the years.

"When I first got to LA, I worked with a very big producer. He put me in a room with lots of other songwriters and engineers who all seemed high [on drugs]," she alleged to the magazine. "One writer walked in and said, 'Listen—you have no hits, but I have loads, so I'm going to go downstairs and party with my friends and you're going to write a song, record the vocals and edit it. That will be our song that we wrote together.'"

According to the article, that experience allegedly took place at Dr. Luke's home, the record producer who has long been in a legal battle with fellow star Keshastemming from a sexual assault lawsuit she filed back in 2014. He has repeatedly denied the allegations.