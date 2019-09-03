Harry Styles Cut His Hair and The Internet Has Absolutely Lost It

If this is the a sign of the times, we can't help but wonder, should we get bangs too?

Last week, Harry Styles shocked fans by dropping several bombshells in his Rolling Stone September cover story. (Sex! Drugs! The future of One Direction!) But, as it turns out, he is just getting started.

In perhaps an even more jaw-dropping move, the 25-year-old heartthrob chopped off his luscious locks and is now sporting an alarmingly shorter hairstyle, which also features...bangs. Gasp! He debuted the new look while taking pictures with fans in Italy and, needless to say, the Internet has completely lost its mind.

While some are comparing him to bandmate Louis Tomlinson, others believe he's now twinning with Charlie Heaton's Stranger Things character, Jonathan Byers.

"EXPLAIN TO ME HOW HARRY AND LOUIS HAVE SWAPPED FACIAL HAIR AND STYLES I AM HAVING AN OUT OF BODY EXPERIENCE," shouted one fan. Chimed in another, "ok but can someone tell me when the f--k harry styles cut his hair like, it was so short?????? how did he jonathan byers his hair in like a week."