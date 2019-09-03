Why Cara Delevingne Was Hesitant to Talk About Her "Sacred" Relationship With Ashley Benson

Despite living in the public eye, Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson have managed to keep their relationship fairly private.

The 27-year-old model opened up about her decision to keep it this way in an interview with Elle UK published Monday.

When asked why she's been hesitant to discuss her love life with the press, the Carnival Row star explained it's "because it's sacred."

"I get why people care so much, and I don't want to be so secretive that people think I'm ashamed of anything," she continued. "But I've never been in a relationship where things are so public, or where I posted pictures of someone else. This seemed different. We had gotten to the point where we had kept it a secret, or at least not wanted attention, and now I feel like I'm not going to not be proud. Which isn't the same thing as wanting to pose on a red carpet together, either. People make their own assumptions and that's what worried me. Because if it is something that is so good, you don't ever want anyone to ever change it, even though people shouldn't have that power."