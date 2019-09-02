Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell Reunite With Carly's Adoptive Parents for Rare Teen Mom Interview

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Sep. 2, 2019 7:04 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Tyler Baltierra, Catelynn Lowell

MTV

It's a bond that will never be broken!

During tonight's all-new Teen Mom OG reunion show, Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell were able to sit down with Carly's adoptive parents for a rare interview. In fact, it's been ten years since Brandon and Theresa appeared at a reunion show.

So what exactly went down?

As you likely could have guessed, there were a few tears but a whole lot of love.

For starters, Tyler and Catelynn looked back on the day they placed their first daughter up for adoption to Brandon and Theresa. Dr. Drew Pinsky also asked the couple if they could have predicted that Tyler and Catelynn would still be together today.

Watch

Teen Mom's Catelynn & Tyler Defend Being Late for Carly Visit

"I mean, look at the clip, and if you go back to 16 & Pregnant, I mean, Catelynn and Tyler were pretty tight and bonded," Theresa shared. "So it's not necessarily surprising when we go back to what we think of what we knew of them when we first met them."

Both parents also expressed gratitude for all they have done to maintain a strong, healthy relationship.

"Thank you for letting us be involved and just see her and just being amazing parents for her," Tyler shared. "We couldn't have really asked for anything more, honestly."

Brandon replied, "That's very kind. The first thing that comes to our mind, as always, is thankfulness and gratefulness for y'all. And I mean, we wouldn't be here if it wasn't for that."

Earlier this season, viewers were able to get a glimpse into the special family reunion where Tyler and Catelynn were able to see Carly interact with their daughters Nova and Vaeda.

"Oh, [Carly] adored 'em," Catelynn recalled. Tyler added, "[She zoomed] right to her. It was crazy. she's a nurturer, Carly. She's very, very maternal. You can tell."

"At the end of the day, regardless of what's going on personally with me and [Catelynn] or Brandon and Theresa, seeing all those girls together, it's like, this is what it's all about. Whatever we have to do to make sure this happens all the time, it is important for the kids."

Teen Mom OG's two-part reunion airs Monday at 9 p.m. and Tuesday at 8 p.m. on MTV.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Catelynn Lowell , , Reality TV , TV , Adoption , Entertainment , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Zendaya, Birthday Feature

Inside Zendaya's Euphoric Year

Rhythm + Flow, Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, TI

Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and T.I. Hunt for the Next Big Hip Hop Star In Rhythm + Flow Teaser

Lala Kent, Randall Emmett, Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick Jet Off to Mexico With Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent

Omar Epps, Jennifer Morrison, Nick Wechsler

This Is Us Twist! The Season 4 Trailer Introduces a New Cast of Characters

Olga, Steven, 90 Day Fiance

90 Day Fiancé's Olga and Steven Are Married After Courthouse Ceremony

Carnival Row

Carnival Row Has Fairy Sex But Also an Important Story to Tell

Cara Delevingne & Orlando Bloom Describe "Carnival Row" in 3 Words

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.