Pete Davidson and Margaret Qualley Hold Hands During Romantic Venice Trip

Is it too soon to start singing "that's amore?"

Just a few short days after Pete Davidson and Margaret Qualley sparked romance rumors, it appears the pair isn't hiding their relationship any longer.

In new photos obtained by E! News, the Saturday Night Live star was spotted holding hands with the actress as they explored Venice.

Pete kept things casual with a white T-shirt, blue shorts and Adidas sneakers while Margaret sported a summer dress with a camera to snap special memories.

"They looked comfortable together and walked close. They went into a few little stores," an eyewitness shared with E! News. "They checked out little tourist stands and were chatting the entire time. They walked down narrow alleyways and let their shoulders bump. They never stopped holding hands."