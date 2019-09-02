Spanish Pop Star Joana Sainz García Dead at 30 After Firework Explodes During Concert

Facebook
Tragedy has struck a music festival in Las Berlanas, Spain.
Spanish pop star Joana Sainz García has died after an exploding firework struck her during a concert.
According to El Diario Montañés, the 30-year-old singer was performing with the Super Hollywood Orchestra when she was hit by a cartridge from a pyrotechnic device and was knocked unconscious.
She was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead. The incident happened on the closing night of a four-day festival.
"[On behalf of] Prones 1SL agency, that represents the Super Hollywood Orchestra, and all our staff, musicians, assembly, and artists, in general, [we] express our most heartfelt condolences to the family, partner, and friends for the loss of our colleague Joana," the agency's post read on Facebook. "She always showed exemplary behavior, both personal and artistic, in addition to a great human quality. It's going to be very difficult for all of us to overcome her absence. We will always remember you, Joana. R.I.P."
In a separate statement, the local government of Las Berlanas—who helped organize the festival—expressed their condolences.
"From the Municipal Corporation of Las Berlanas and as representatives of the whole town, we want to extend our condolences to the relatives of Joanna, the girl from the Super Hollywood group who died yesterday in our town, as well as to all her groupmates," the government wrote on Facebook. "We also want to thank… all visitors for their good behavior in those difficult times. Thank you very much DEP Johana Sainz. You are in our memory."
According to reports, close to 1,000 people had gathered for the closing of the festival. A doctor and several nurses were in the audience and tried to help the singer after the incident occurred.
"Nobody can explain it," group promoter Isidoro López told the local news agency Avila Red. "We have been doing the same [act] for five years."
Our thoughts and prayers go out to Joana's friends and family during this difficult time.