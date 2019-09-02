Spanish Pop Star Joana Sainz García Dead at 30 After Firework Explodes During Concert

Tragedy has struck a music festival in Las Berlanas, Spain.

Spanish pop star Joana Sainz García has died after an exploding firework struck her during a concert.

According to El Diario Montañés, the 30-year-old singer was performing with the Super Hollywood Orchestra when she was hit by a cartridge from a pyrotechnic device and was knocked unconscious.

She was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead. The incident happened on the closing night of a four-day festival.

"[On behalf of] Prones 1SL agency, that represents the Super Hollywood Orchestra, and all our staff, musicians, assembly, and artists, in general, [we] express our most heartfelt condolences to the family, partner, and friends for the loss of our colleague Joana," the agency's post read on Facebook. "She always showed exemplary behavior, both personal and artistic, in addition to a great human quality. It's going to be very difficult for all of us to overcome her absence. We will always remember you, Joana. R.I.P."