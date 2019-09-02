Spanish Pop Star Joana Sainz García Dead at 30 After Firework Explodes During Concert

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Sep. 2, 2019 2:22 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Joana Sainz Garcia

Facebook

Tragedy has struck a music festival in Las Berlanas, Spain.

Spanish pop star Joana Sainz García has died after an exploding firework struck her during a concert.

According to El Diario Montañés, the 30-year-old singer was performing with the Super Hollywood Orchestra when she was hit by a cartridge from a pyrotechnic device and was knocked unconscious.

She was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead. The incident happened on the closing night of a four-day festival.

 "[On behalf of] Prones 1SL agency, that represents the Super Hollywood Orchestra, and all our staff, musicians, assembly, and artists, in general, [we] express our most heartfelt condolences to the family, partner, and friends for the loss of our colleague Joana," the agency's post read on Facebook. "She always showed exemplary behavior, both personal and artistic, in addition to a great human quality. It's going to be very difficult for all of us to overcome her absence. We will always remember you, Joana. R.I.P."

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2019's Fallen Stars

In a separate statement, the local government of Las Berlanas—who helped organize the festival—expressed their condolences.

Joana Sainz Garcia

Facebook

"From the Municipal Corporation of Las Berlanas and as representatives of the whole town, we want to extend our condolences to the relatives of Joanna, the girl from the Super Hollywood group who died yesterday in our town, as well as to all her groupmates," the government wrote on Facebook. "We also want to thank… all visitors for their good behavior in those difficult times. Thank you very much DEP Johana Sainz. You are in our memory."

According to reports, close to 1,000 people had gathered for the closing of the festival. A doctor and several nurses were in the audience and tried to help the singer after the incident occurred.

"Nobody can explain it," group promoter Isidoro López told the local news agency Avila Red. "We have been doing the same [act] for five years."

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Joana's friends and family during this difficult time.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Death , Celebrities , Music , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
The MixtapE!, Summer Edition, Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X, Miley Cyrus

Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X, Miley Cyrus and More: The MixtapE! Presents the Songs of Summer

Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato

Taylor Swift Has the ''Biggest Smile'' After Demi Lovato Praises Her Lover Album

Lizzo, Beyonce

Beyoncé Looks in Awe While Watching Lizzo Perform at the Made in America Festival

Taylor Swift, Keith Urban

Taylor Swift Can't Calm Down After Keith Urban "Flawlessly" Covers "Lover"

Camila Cabello, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMA's, Red Carpet Fashion

Camila Cabello Gets Real About the Topic of Love in Cryptic Video

Ariana Grande, 2019 Coachella

Ariana Grande Sets the Record Straight After a Fan Claims She Uses Autotune

Kendall Jenner & More Stars Officially Sued Over Fyre Fest Payments

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.