Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent Strips Down to Her Birthday Suit to Celebrate Her Special Day

It's Virgo season all right.

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent is baring it all for her birthday. On Monday morning, the reality TV personality stripped down to her birthday suit and took a moment to appreciate her blessings after the whirlwind year she's had.

"Celebrating my birthday in my birthday suit," she cheekily shared, alongside a NSFW photo. "I'm thankful for my incredible fiancé, my beautiful family and friends, and my dad who is sending me love & blessings from above."

Additionally, the love of her life and future husband Randall Emmett also shared a sweet message about his leading lady and birthday girl. "Happy Birthday to my angel who I love and adore till the end of time. Im the luckiest man on the planet to call you my own," he captioned his Instagram post, alongside a photo of the Bravo star. "Your heart is pure and love true."