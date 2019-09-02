Mindy Kaling, Jamie Foxx and More Stars Wish Kevin Hart a Speedy Recovery After Car Crash Injuries

by Alyssa Morin | Mon., Sep. 2, 2019 11:03 AM
Celebrities are sending their love and support to Kevin Hart.
After getting into a car accident on Sunday morning, the 40-year-old comedian and actor suffered from "major back injuries" and is reportedly going to need back surgery.
The Ride Along star's vintage Plymouth Barracuda crashed into a ditch off Malibu's Mulholland Highway, E! News confirmed. Of the incident, Hart's pal, Jared Black, was reportedly driving when he lost control of the wheel and veered off the road.
According to TMZ, the car crashed through a wooden fence and the roof of the car was crushed on impact. Black and his fiancé, Rebecca Broxterman were originally trapped inside. Thankfully, Broxterman wasn't injured.
Hart and Black are being treated at a local hospital and are expected to fully recovery, according to The Blast.
After hearing about the Night School star's car crash, many of his fellow actors have shared their love and support, including Jamie Foxx, Mindy Kaling, Dwayne Johnson and many more.
The Rock, who starred in the 2016 movie Central Intelligence with Hart, took to Instagram to send his well wishes. "Stop messing with my emotions brother @kevinhart4real. We have a lot more laughing to do together," he wrote. "Love you man. Stay strong."
"Prayers up @KevinHart4real," Kaling shared on Twitter.
Getty Images
Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston also sent the comedian "positive energy and healing thoughts."
"I've just heard that @kevinhart4real was injured today in a car accident in Los Angeles," he wrote on Instagram. "Let's all send him positive energy and healing thoughts. He's a good human. Get well soon, brother. B"
Moreover, Foxx posted a photo of the 40-year-old star and captioned his Instagram, "Sending positive vibes and prayers to u and your family... god bless."
"Best wishes to Kevin Hart I hope he will be okay after his horrific accident," Martha Stewart wrote on Twitter. "And of course best wishes for safe survival to all those affected by storm Dorian Be careful!"
Additionally, beauty YouTuber Tati Westbrook also sent her trainer and friend Broxterman well wishes. "My friend Rebecca who's my trainer & an endless source of inspiration in my life, was in a horrific accident with her fiancé Jared & Kevin Hart," the influencer shared. "I'm grateful everyone made it out alive. Please go give her some love & send some prayers to all involved."
Here's to wishing Kevin a speedy recovery.
