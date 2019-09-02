Kevin Hart May Need Back Surgery After Suffering From Car Crash Injuries: Report

Kevin Hart's Labor Day weekend isn't going as planned.

On Sunday morning, the 40-year-old comedian and actor was involved in a car accident on Malibu's Mulholland Highway, E! News confirmed. Of the incident, Hart's friend, Jared Black, was reportedly driving his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda when he lost control of the wheel and the vehicle went off the road and into a ditch.

According to TMZ, the car crashed through a wooden fence and the roof of it was crushed on impact. Black and his fiancé, Rebecca Broxterman, who wasn't injured during the accident, were originally trapped inside.

However, the Secret Life of Pets actor wasn't as lucky as his pal Broxterman. He and Black were treated at a local hospital, and both "sustained major back injuries."

According to multiple reports, Hart may need to undergo back surgery due to his injuries. The Blast first reported updates on his health and claims that doctors are running tests to determine how serious things are.

However, the publication points out that doctors believe the 40-year-old actor will make a full recovery.

Of the car incident, the California Highway Patrol told E! News that Black wasn't "under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision."

The Ride Along star recently showed off his hot wheels earlier this week on Instagram Stories. In fact, he bought the car as a gift to himself for his 40th birthday in July. "I added some more muscle to the family for my 40th…." the comedian previously shared on social media. "Welcome home ‘Menace' #MuscleCarLover."

Luckily cars are replaceable. Here's to hoping Hart makes a speedy recovery and gets back on the big screen soon!

