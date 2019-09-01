Beyoncé Looks in Awe While Watching Lizzo Perform at the Made in America Festival

Lizzo is feeling "good as hell" after performing at the Made in America festival on Sunday night.

Making the 31-year-old singer's set even more iconic than what it already was? Beyoncé and Jay-Z were seen watching Lizzo from the side stage. And from the looks of The Lion King star's face, she appeared to be in awe of the "Juice" singer.

Taking to Instagram, Lizzo shared a behind-the-scenes photo of the moment Queen Bey was amazed and wowed by her performance as she commanded the stage. "Swipe to lose your f--king mind," she wrote, alongside two images, with one featuring a close-up of the Homecoming star's face.

On Twitter, the "Truth Hurts" star also shared the same image, writing, "A story in two parts."

Naturally, fans of the superstars couldn't contain their excitement. "talent watching talent," one fan commented. Another responded, "legends supporting legends."

Of course, many took the opportunity to share the infamous gif of Tiffany Pollard yelling "Beyoncé??!" during the first season of Flavor of Love.