Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton Can't Keep Their Hands Off Each Other at the Venice Film Festival

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Sep. 1, 2019 5:39 PM

Lucy Boynton, Rami Malek, Venice Film Festival

Jacopo Raule/GC Images

When in... Venice.

Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton have the look of love in their eyes and seem oh-so-smitten over each other at the 2019 Venice Film Festival. The couple made a rare red carpet appearance together and put their romance on display at the MiuMiu photocall at Sala Volpi on Sunday.

Wearing a gorgeous pastel yellow dress that featured billowing sleeves and jewel embellishments from the fashion powerhouse, Boynton lit up the room with her vibrant ensemble. Her metallic heels and silver handbag tied her chic outfit together.

The 38-year-old actor also looked dapper at the event on Sunday, wearing an olive green button-down and navy slacks.

The pair usually keeps a low profile while they're out and about, however, during the film festival, they let that go out the window. While at the MiuMiu photocall, the two couldn't keep their hands off each other and were all smiles on and off the carpet.

Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton Offer a Rare Glimpse Into Their Private Romance

Just last month, the Bohemian Rhapsody actor gave a rare glimpse inside his and Lucy's private relationship during an interview with GQ for its September issue.

For the interview, Rami shopped for his leading lady at none other than Goop, and picked up a few fancy treats for her. From luxury bath salts to champagne coupes, he went all out.

"She'll be so 'chuffed,'" he said.

As a funny prank, he asked the salesperson to place a bottle of deodorant inside a jewelry box, and to put the necklace he bought inside a basic shopping bag.

"Good. This will be funny," he quipped. "She'll think I'm being goofy."

The pair's love story is a cute one as the two met on the set the movie Bohemian Rhapsody. They confirmed their romance after Malek kissed his gal after winning Best Actor at the 2019 Oscars.

As the saying goes, the rest is history.

