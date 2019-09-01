Simone Biles Is Drinking In "Happy Thoughts" After Brother's Arrest For Triple Murder

Simone Biles knows just what she needs right now.

Following news of her older brother Tevin Biles-Thomas' arrest for triple murder, the Olympic gymnast seems to be seeking comfort in her friends. Over the weekend, Simone returned to social media to share a shot of her posing alongside two close pals. "Girls day to drink happy thoughts," she wrote alongside the picture, which showed them wearing denim shorts and bikini tops.

The trio later headed to Texas' Clé Houston for a pool party, where they celebrated Labor Day weekend with a larger group of girlfriends. Together, rocked out of Chris Brown's "No Guidance" and caught a performance by Gucci Mane.

It appears as if the day was a success. Much to the delight of her boyfriend Stacey Irvin Jr. "Wow!" he commented on her post. "Y'all better slay."

While Simone has yet to comment on her sibling's alleged crime, Stacey, for his part, has seemingly addressed the matter.