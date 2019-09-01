Kevin Hart Suffers "Major Back Injuries" After His Car Crashes Into a Ditch

by Jamie Blynn | Sun., Sep. 1, 2019 12:21 PM

Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart's Labor Day weekend has taken an unexpected turn. 

Early Sunday morning, the comedian was involved in a car accident on Malibu's Mulholland Highway, E! News can confirm. Pal Jared Black was behind the wheel of Hart's beloved 1970 Plymouth Barracuda when he lost control and the vehicle veered off the road and into a ditch. According to TMZ, the car crashed through a wooden fence and the roof was crushed on impact. Black and the third passenger Rebecca Broxterman, who was not injured, were originally trapped inside.

The California Highway Patrol tells E! News that, following the incident, Hart left the scene and headed to his nearby home to seek medical attention. He was later treated at the hospital. Both the Ride Along actor and Black "sustained major back injuries." Police later determined that Black was not "under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision."

Kevin Hart Returns to Secret Life of Pets 2

The car—which Hart showed off on his Instagram Story earlier this weekend—was a gift he bought himself for his birthday in July.

"I added some more muscle to the family for my 40th…." the dad of three previously shared with his 78 million followers. "Welcome home ‘Menace' #MuscleCarLover."

Here's to a speedy recover!

