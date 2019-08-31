Camila Cabello Gets Real About the Topic of Love in Cryptic Video

Camila Cabello has love on the brain.

The 22-year-old singer took to social media to share all of her thoughts on the topic, which led many to believe she was seemingly teasing new music and revealing the inspiration behind it. "What Do I Know About Love?," the title of her YouTube video reads, and is also the opening line she says in the beginning of the video.

"Where does the love go when it runs out? When does it leave? Why does it die," she asks in her 3-minute clip. "Do you kill it in one violent blow? Or is it a million unattended, unhealed little cuts and scratches?"

She continued, "What do I know about love? Everything."

"What I know for sure about love is that you never come out of it the same," the "Señorita" singer expresses. "The other person is a chemical and I am a chemical and we'll both come out as different people than when we met."