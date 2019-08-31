Every Detail of Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling's Wedding in Photos

Danny Lawson/PA Wire
by Samantha Schnurr | Sat., Aug. 31, 2019 12:02 PM
Danny Lawson/PA Wire
Ellie Gouldings wedding day was fit for music royalty.
On Saturday, the Grammy-nominated songstress married art dealer Caspar Jopling, a year after their engagement was announced in August 2018. The two exchanged vows inside York Minster cathedral in Goulding's native England.
While the songstress isn't a member of England's first family, her picturesque wedding was reminiscent of a royal event as hundreds of onlookers gathered outside the cathedral awaiting the famous bride, who arrived in a unique set of wheels: a blue Volkswagen camper van decorated with flowers.
Donning a custom Chloé wedding gown featuring long sleeves and a high neck, Goulding was hard to miss as she emerged from the car and joined her cheering bridesmaids before tying the knot. Inside, she exchanged vows with her longtime love and the two sealed the hour-long ceremony with a customary kiss on the altar as famous guests, including Princess Eugenie and Katy Perry, watched.
Outside, the new husband and wife expressed gratitude to their guests and posed for photos before heading to their reception at the stately Castle Howard, according to a source.
"They giggled together and looked extremely happy to be man and wife," a source described.
However, don't take our word for it. See for yourself in E!'s gallery of all the photos from the performer's special day below:
Peter Byrne/PA Images
The royal donned a metallic emerald dress for the occasion, paired with a black floral fascinator.
Peter Byrne/PA Images
The mother and daughter were dressed to impress for the occasions, Sarah in a black ensemble and feathered hat while Eugenie opted for a colorful floral sheath dress.
Doug Peters/PA Images
Prince Harry's ex sported a floral dress topped with a black blazer and accessorized with a matching red floral fascinator.
Article continues below
Doug Peters/PA Images
The stylish bride and groom smiled on their way to the special event.
Peter Byrne/PA Wire
The actress held hands with boyfriend Lucas Zwirner on the way inside the church.
Peter Byrne/PA Images
The famous bride arrived in a unique set of wedding wheels: a blue Volkswagen camper van decorated in the front with a floral arrangement.
Article continues below
Peter Byrne/PA Images
The bride gave onlookers a wave as she headed inside York Minster cathedral.
Mark Nicol/PA Wire
In a portrait captured by photographer Matt Porteous, the new husband and wife seal their wedding with a kiss.
Peter Byrne/PA Images
The newly married songstress stepped back outside with her husband sans a veil covering her face.
Article continues below
Danny Lawson/PA Wire
The couple could not contain their joy while surrounded by loved ones.
Danny Lawson/PA Wire
Goulding's special ladies donned matching long-sleeved pale blue dresses for the occasion.
PA Wire
Guests applauded as the bride and groom shared a kiss outside.
Article continues below
Peter Byrne/PA Images
The songstress was captured in the midst of her special day.
James Hardisty/PA Wire
After the ceremony, the newlyweds had an unforgettable ride ready.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?