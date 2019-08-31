Sofia Richie and Scott Disick Jet Off to Mexico With Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent

by Samantha Schnurr | Sat., Aug. 31, 2019 11:25 AM
Let Labor Day weekend commence in Cabo!
With the holiday weekend officially underway, Scott Disick and Sofia Richiejetted off to Mexico with a few familiar faces: Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent and her fiancé, Randall Emmett.
"Just landed in Cabo for Labor Day weekend with @letthelordbewithyou @sofiarichie @lalakent," the Hollywood producer captioned a shot of the two couples arm in arm in front of an airplane.
"From Venice to more paradise birthday never [ends]," the model wrote on her Instagram Story with a snap of her legs lounging. While Richie just celebrated her 21st birthday last weekend in Sin City and later briefly headed to Italy for the Venice Film Festival, Kent is about to celebrate her 29th birthday in a few days—and where better to do it than in the sun and sand?
Of course, no birthday celebration would be complete without some friends. For Lala, there were plenty of them as her Vanderpump Rules co-stars also made their way to Mexico for the occasion, including Katie Maloney and newly engaged pair Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark.
As Emmett documented on social media, the group gets to call a picturesque hillside villa overlooking the ocean home for the next few days. To kick things off, the first night commenced with dinner on the beach featuring a fire show before heading to a bar for some partying.
"Thank you for my birthday babe," Kent told her man on Instagram.
This time last year was a particularly special one for the reality star since the two got engaged during their trip to Cabo San Lucas.
As she wrote on Instagram at the time, "Last night was the best night of my entire life."
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
