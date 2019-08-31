Ellie Goulding Is Married to Caspar Jopling

Mark Nicol/PA Wire
by Cydney Contreras | Sat., Aug. 31, 2019 9:01 AM
Mark Nicol/PA Wire
Congratulations are in order for Ellie Gouldingand Caspar Jopling!
The singer and art dealer exchanged vows in an elegant wedding in York, England on Saturday, according to multiple reports. The pair tied the knot inside the historic York Minster in York's city center.
The musical bride arrived to the cathedral in a blue Volkswagen campervan adorned with flowers, donning a long-sleeved, high neck white design decorated with floral embellishments. The Grammy nominee waved to onlookers as she made her way inside, a lace-embroidered veil covering her face.
Famous faces like engaged pair Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Sienna Miller and royals Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and Sarah, Duchess of York were among the guests to join the couple on their special day.
It's been nearly a year since the star and her beau announced that they were engaged in The Times' forthcoming marriages section. The posh statement read: "The engagement is announced between Caspar, son of The Hon. Nicholas Jopling of Yorkshire and Mrs. Jayne Warde-Aldam of Yorkshire, and Elena, daughter of Mr. Arthur Goulding of Hertfordshire and Mrs. Tracey Sumner of West Midlands."
Peter Byrne/PA Images
The announcement otherwise went unnoticed since Ellie went by her birth name of Elena. That is, until Caspar gushed on Instagram about marrying the love of his life. Then again, who can blame him? He proudly declared, "I get to spend the rest of my life with this truly extraordinary and beautiful, beautiful person. No one has ever made me feel more full of life, knowledge, happiness, or love. Hope, passion, confidence, and more love. There is no one I have ever been more complete with and there is no one I will ever feel more complete with. I look forward to a lifetime of exploring the world together, crying with laughter at stupid jokes, chatting into the early hours of the morning about art, music, the world, and the future."
Peter Byrne/PA Images
Ellie later revealed that he popped the question in the most spontaneous, romantic and purely delightful way. According to her, they were doing a puzzle together when he simply pulled out the ring and asked without even getting down on one knee. She laughed, "It was quite romantic for some reason."
And Caspar and Ellie reportedly have Princess Eugenie to thank for bringing them together. For years now, rumors have swirled that Eugenie introduced the newlyweds in March. Which would actually make sense since both Eugenie and Caspar work in the art world and there's a photo of Eugenie on Caspar's Instagram from 2016, but this is all pure speculation.
What we do know is that Princess Eugenie and hubby Jack Brooksbank have enjoyed numerous double date nights with Ellie and her beau. Plus, Ellie was in attendance at their October nuptials.
Congratulations, Ellie and Caspar!
