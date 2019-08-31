Ellie Goulding Is Married to Caspar Jopling

Congratulations are in order for Ellie Gouldingand Caspar Jopling!

The singer and art dealer exchanged vows in an elegant wedding in York, England on Saturday, according to multiple reports. The pair tied the knot inside the historic York Minster in York's city center.

The musical bride arrived to the cathedral in a blue Volkswagen campervan adorned with flowers, donning a long-sleeved, high neck white design decorated with floral embellishments. The Grammy nominee waved to onlookers as she made her way inside, a lace-embroidered veil covering her face.

Famous faces like engaged pair Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Sienna Miller and royals Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and Sarah, Duchess of York were among the guests to join the couple on their special day.