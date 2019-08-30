90 Day Fiancé's Olga and Steven Are Married After Courthouse Ceremony

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Aug. 30, 2019 6:49 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Steven Frend, Olga Koshimbetova, 90 Day Fiance

Instagram

90 Day Fiancé stars Steven Frend and Olga Koshimbetova went the distance for their love, and it finally paid off! 

Olga took to Instagram on Friday to announce she and her beau of more than two years tied the knot in a courthouse ceremony in Maryland. "30.08.2019 we are officially husband and wife," the reality TV personality captioned the selfie, also featuring the couple's baby boy, Aleksandr "Alex" Frend.

Fans were first introduced to Steven and Olga on Season 6 of the TLC series, which followed the couple as they navigated the ups and downs of their long-distance relationship. After Olga returned to her native Russia with their newborn baby, she kept her Instagram followers up to date as Steven traveled thousands of miles for their family to reunite while completing the K-1 visa process. 

Just a few months ago, Olga received approval and returned to the states with baby Alex for good. 

Watch

90 Day Fiance Exclusive: Caesar's Getting Catfished, Right?

In honor of Steven and Olga's next big step in their love story, check out just a few of their cutest moments together below: 

Olga, Steven, 90 Day Fiance

Instagram

Clear Skys, Full Hearts

Who needs to celebrate winter when you have the sun shining bright? "I have a lot of old photos which I would love to post #nowinter," Olga shared on Instagram. 

Olga, Steven, 90 Day Fiance

Instagram

Snow Buddies

"Our first photo back together," Steven shared in 2019. "Our babes is taking a nap with grandma so we decided to take a walk." 

Olga, Steven, 90 Day Fiance

Instagram

Smile Time

When taking to Instagram Stories, Steven documented some quality family time with his adorable baby. 

Article continues below

Olga, Steven, 90 Day Fiance

Instagram

90 Day Angels

Steven may have recently been hacked on Instagram. But that won't stop the TLC reality star from sharing new memories on social media. 

Olga, Steven, 90 Day Fiance

Instagram

Reunited

"Today was the funniest day ever," Olga shared on Instagram after riding the slopes with her man. "@frendsteven." 

Olga, Steven, 90 Day Fiance

Instagram

Around the World

Their love story may be unique. But for Olga and Steven, they are making their romance work all around the world. 

Article continues below

Olga, Steven, 90 Day Fiance

Instagram

Greetings

"2018 was like a roller coasters, just exactly how I love," Olga shared on Instagram with a photo of her family. "Full of surprises and miracles." 

Olga, Steven, 90 Day Fiance

Instagram

Our Little Family

Baby Aleksandr "Alex" Frend looks so cute when snuggling up to mom and dad. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ 90 Day Fiancé , Reality TV , TV , Couples , Weddings , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Carnival Row

Carnival Row Has Fairy Sex But Also an Important Story to Tell

Cara Delevingne & Orlando Bloom Describe "Carnival Row" in 3 Words

Lori Loughlin, Erin Krakow, When Calls the Heart

When Hope Calls, the When Calls the Heart Fans Are Here to Stay

"RHOBH" Gains Garcelle Beauvais, Loses Camille Grammer

Law and Order: SVU, Law & Order: SVU, Mariska Hargitay

How Law and Order: SVU Season 21 Is Making History in More Ways Than One

Kate Flannery Spills on Crazy "The Office" Fandom

Caesar, 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days, **DO NOT USE UNTIL MONDAY JUNE 24 2019**

Is 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Star Caesar Being Catfished?

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.