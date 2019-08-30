Simone Biles' Boyfriend Alludes to Her Brother's Murder Charge in Post About ''Strongest People''

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Aug. 30, 2019 6:19 PM

Simone Biles is most likely leaning on her inner circle following the arrest of her older brother, Tevin Biles-Thomas

Hours ago, news broke that the 24-year-old was taken into custody and charged with murder following a Cleveland, Ohio shooting that left three dead and two injured. According to authorities, the incident occurred at an apartment operating as an Aibnb on New Year's Eve in 2018. A group of men who showed up to the gathering uninvited allegedly began firing shots after being asked to leave. 

While Simone, 22, has yet to comment on her family member's alleged involvement in the crime, a recent post on her boyfriend's Instagram page appears to address the matter. 

"A message," 25-year-old Stacey Irvin Jr., wrote on Instagram Stories before quoting, "'The strongest people I've met have not been given an easier life. They've learned to create strength and happiness from dark places."

On the same day as Tevin's arrest, the Olympic gymnast posted a photo of her and Stacey to Instagram, which she captioned, "Missing you a lil extra today."

He responded in the comments,"I miss you too babe. I'll see you very soon!"

Simone Biles, Stacey Ervin Jr., Instagram

Stacey Ervin Jr./Instagram

Simone and Stacey, a former gymnast himself, since at least 2017.

As for the athlete's personal turmoil, her brother was arrested on Thursday in Georgia, where he is on active duty in the Army. He has been charged with murder, voluntary manslaughter, felonious assault and perjury.

Currently, Tevin is the only person to be charged in connection with the fatal shooting. He is being held without bail in the Liberty County, Georgia jail and is set to appear in court on Sept. 13.

"The relentless persistence of Cleveland police homicide detectives helped secure an indictment in this case," Cuyahoga County Prosecutor O'Malley said in a statement following today's update. "It is through their hard work that we can begin to seek justice for these victims."

Those victims included DelVaunte Johnson, 19, Toshon Banks, 21, and Devaughn Gibson, 23.

