Check Out Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis' $3.5 Million L.A. Oasis

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Aug. 30, 2019 5:39 PM
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are heading out west.
The celebrity couple, who typically call New York City home, have purchased a chic new home in Los Angeles, Variety reports. The Spanish-style abode went for $150,000 above asking price at $3.5 million, and it's easy to see why.
Situated in the heart of L.A.'s Silver Lake neighborhood, Olivia, 35, and Jason's, 43, 4-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom pad offers an elegantly designed, 2,800-square-foot open floor plan, sweeping views of the nearby reservoir and tons of privacy. What more could you ask for?
Interior features include custom fixtures, cabinets and lighting throughout, in addition to vaulted ceilings and arched entryways and windows. The backyard is landscaped with cacti and olive trees, and includes a saltwater swimming pool.
Throughout the home's three floors is a guest suite (complete with private entry and a wet bar), two other guest bedrooms and the master suite. As expected, the modern master bedroom has a walk-in closet and soaking tub.
In 2013, the Booksmart director accepted a proposal from her SNL beau after several years together. They've yet to marry, but happily raise 5-year-old son Otis and 2-year-old daughter Daisy together.
Welcome to the City of Angels, Wilde-Sudeikis fam!
