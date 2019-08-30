Valerie Harper Dead at 80

Mary was always going to make it after all—but she did usually have Rhoda by her side.

Valerie Harper died Friday morning, her family first confirmed to ABC 7 Los Angeles. Her husband, Tony Cacciotti, confirmed the news in a tweet from Valerie's daughter, which read, "My beautiful caring wife of nearly 40 years has passed away at 10:06am, after years of fighting cancer. She will never, ever be forgotten. Rest In Peace, mia Valeria."

The actress, best known for her iconic role as fierce best friend and neighbor Rhoda Morgenstern on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and later her own spinoff, was 80.

Co-star Ed Asner described Harper as a "beautiful woman, a wonderful actress, a great friend and with balls bigger than mine." He tweeted after her passing, "Her brilliance burst through and shined its light upon all of us. Goodnight beautiful. I'll see you soon."