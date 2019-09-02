Can Sakoiya's Match Pull Off This Cheerleading Stunt During Their First Date?

He's sexy, he's cute, he doesn't want the boot...

Mayowa is trying really hard in this clip from Tuesday's new Dating #NoFilter, in which he and blind date Sakoiya test run their physical compatibility during a provocative foray into couples cheerleading. Since Sakoiya is an actual cheer instructor, the athleisure-clad single is more amused than anything when she and her blind date are tasked with recreating a routine whose accompanying chant doubles as an ice-breaker that cuts right to the chase.

"'I came here to flirt with you, maybe after this date you'll be my boo!'" shouts an exemplary pair of cheer-teachers, who perform the routine's corresponding movements in full uniform before signaling their pupils to follow suit.

"I don't remember any of that," notes comedian Monroe Martin, as he and Steve Furey watch the potentially precarious scenario play out onscreen. Settling into position after having observed a single run-through of the choreography, we imagine Mayowa is thinking the same thing.