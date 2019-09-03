Harley Pasternak's 7 Must-Have Products to Reset After Summer

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

You know what time it is? Time to say goodbye to summer.

We hate to break it to you but Labor Day weekend is officially over meaning it's appropriate to think about sweaters, pumpkin spice and Halloween fun. But perhaps now is also the perfect time to jump-start a new diet, fitness plan or routine as a new season begins.

Celebrity trainer and nutrition expert Harley Pasternak recently gave E! News some tips on how to reset after summer vacation. As it turns out, anyone can make small changes that could lead to big results.

"Make one small behavioral change at a time. Many people try to do too much too quickly and end up failing," he shared with E! News. "Rather than trying to run a marathon and becoming a row vegan right away, start off with walking around the block that you live in before you leave your home each day. Then a few days later, walk around your block when you get home at the end of each day as well. Small changes over time equal big changes that last."