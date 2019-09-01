Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and T.I. Hunt for the Next Big Hip Hop Star In Rhythm + Flow Teaser

Hip Hop's "first legit TV competition" is coming to Netflix.

Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and T.I. are searching for the next big hip hop star in the new three-week event series Rhythm + Flow, which makes its debut on October 9. The first teaser for the series made its debut during Cardi B's set at the 2019 Made in America festival in Philadelphia last night and features the three stars traveling the country, mentoring and judging rising stars.

Per Netflix, the streaming site's first music competition show "brings together industry legends across a multi-city search in hip hop epicenters Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta and Chicago to find raw talent and help undiscovered artists pursue their come up."