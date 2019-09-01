Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and T.I. Hunt for the Next Big Hip Hop Star In Rhythm + Flow Teaser

Netflix
by Lauren Piester | Sun., Sep. 1, 2019 6:00 AM
Netflix
Hip Hop's "first legit TV competition" is coming to Netflix.
Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and T.I. are searching for the next big hip hop star in the new three-week event series Rhythm + Flow, which makes its debut on October 9. The first teaser for the series made its debut during Cardi B's set at the 2019 Made in America festival in Philadelphia last night and features the three stars traveling the country, mentoring and judging rising stars.
Per Netflix, the streaming site's first music competition show "brings together industry legends across a multi-city search in hip hop epicenters Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta and Chicago to find raw talent and help undiscovered artists pursue their come up."
You can watch the trailer below!
Cardi announced the series back in November with a video on Instagram explaining that she was looking for that diamond in the rough with "that it factor" that helps her remember their songs when she gets in her car at the end of the day, and in case you somehow need reminding that Cardi B knows how to make a HIT, the video is worth another watch.
The show's 10 episodes will roll out in three batches over a period of three weeks. The first four episodes will feature the auditions and will launch on Wednesday, October 9. On Wednesday, October 16 you'll be able to watch three episodes of cyphers, rap battles, and music videos, and the samples, collaborations, and finale will be featured in the final three episodes on Wednesday, October 23.
Alongside Cardi, Chance, and T.I., the series is produced by Gaspin Media, Jesse Collins Entertainment, and John Legend's production company Get Lifted Film Co.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?