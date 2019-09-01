Shop Your September 2019 Horoscope!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

"Try to remember the kind of September when life was slow and oh so mellow." —The Fantasticks. That's right, friends, September is here. And a new month means new monthly horoscope!

"September brings thought-provoking questions like, Would you rather be right more than you want to be connected?" notes our resident spiritual advisor Lisa Greenfield. "Why not get it right together? This offers a lot more than a momentary victory. Instead you find calm strength inside you when you pause before you speak. You also find confidence is right there, waiting for you—enough to see another's point of view, even when you disagree. Then find common ground. Confidence, it's the most attractive thing you can ever put on and wear. Take a moment and find yours."

Here's what we recommend to help you find your quiet confidence this month.