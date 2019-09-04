The Subway Watchers: The TV Shows People Watch During Their Commute May Surprise You

Riding the subways of New York City, I'm often daily crammed into somebody's armpit on one side, another's backpack on the other and face-to-face with somebody in front of me. The breathing room? It's nonexistent. Eyes are bound to wander to lit up screens, especially those with moving images on it, as everyone tries to remain in their own world. As somebody who watches TV for a living, I'm always curious what others are giving their time to.

Peeping what they're watching on the subway, in a non-obtrusive way, has been a game I've been playing since I saw somebody watching a long-canceled show in November 2018.

Sure, you can question the politeness of this almost daily act, but it happens. And let me tell you what I've seen.