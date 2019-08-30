Kanye West Is Bringing His Sunday Services to Fans' Homes With New Album Jesus Is King

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Aug. 30, 2019 7:57 AM
The wait is almost over...Kanye West is finally ready to gift us with new music.
The Grammy winner will release his latest album Jesus Is King next month, his rep confirmed to E! News. The announcement comes after wife Kim Kardashian took to Instagram Thursday night to tease the record. "9.27.19," she wrote alongside a notebook featuring the tracklist.
According to the picture, songs on the upcoming album include "Garden," "God Is," "Sierra Canyon," "Sweet Jesus," and "Water," which he performed during his Coachella Sunday Service earlier this year.
Currently, Kanye's Sunday Service sessions are often exclusive to just the Kardashian-Jenner clan and their close friends, such as Kid Cudi, Chance the Rapper,Teyana Taylor and Sia. (It's also where North West debuted her own singing talents!) But, with Jesus Is King, it seems like everyone will get to join in on the worship from the comfort of their homes.
In early January, fans first began to suspect that a new album was coming down the pipeline when the "Ultralight Beam" rapper and Kim began hosting the Sunday ceremonies for their friends and family.
"It's honestly more like a healing experience for my husband," Kim explained of the phenomenon. "It's just music; there's no sermon. It's definitely something he believes in—Jesus—and there's a Christian vibe. But there's no preaching. It's just a very spiritual Christian experience."
During the service, songs like "Father Stretch My Hands" and "Lift Yourself" are performed by a powerful choir and are backed up by a band. Fans have also noted that some unfamiliar songs have been played and think it is likely that those will be featured on the new album.
If this is the case then the artist already has a few fans in North, Chicago West and Penelope Disick. After all, the girls are frequently seen grooving to the music.
