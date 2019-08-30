Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke and Rose Leslie Were Robbed by Monkeys on Girls' Getaway

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Aug. 30, 2019 7:30 AM
This is one vacation Emilia Clarke and Rose Leslie will never forget.
The Mother of Dragons took to Instagram on Friday to share a few photos from her trip to India with her Game of Thrones co-star. She also revealed they had suffered some primate pillaging.
"NAMASKAR India," the 32-year-old actress captioned the post. "NAMASKAR #anandaspahimalayas this is NOT an ad, this is just two gals buzzed off our faces on India, peace, being robbed blind by monkeys, (we hardly put up a fight) the best two books I've read in years (#theoverstory should be mandatory reading the world over), yoga, spice, mamma earth and figuring out that all you're ever looking for can be found within. Corny as hell but my god is it true."
She also shared some shots of the guilty parties.
The trip seemed to be a girls' getaway as Leslie's husband Kit Harington was not spotted in the pics. Their fellow co-star Lena Headey also seemed excited about their trip.
"Mother India," the Cersei Lannister character wrote in the comments section.
It looks like Clarke has been enjoying several trips this summer. She posted some pictures from a separate trip earlier this month.
"#NowIGetThisWholeHolidayThing," she included in part of her caption from her previous vacation post.
The celebrity certainly deserves some time off. After finishing Game of Thrones, Clarke starred in a holiday movie called Last Christmas with Henry Golding, which is set debut this November. Leslie has also been hard at work. The 32-year-old actress stars on The Good Fight.
Swipe through to see all of their vacation pics.
