Simone Biles' Brother Tevin Arrested and Charged For Triple Murder

Simone Biles' older brother has landed in jail.

Tevin Biles-Thomas, 24, has been arrested and charged with murder following a fatal shooting on New Year's Eve. According to police, a fight broke out after a group of men showed up uninvited to an Airbnb in Cleveland, Ohio. Three men—Devaughn Gibson, 23, DelVaunte Johnson, 19, and Toshon Banks, 21—were pronounced dead at the scene after suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Two others were left injured.

The Olympian's sibling was arrested on Thursday in Georgia, where he is on active duty in the Army. He has been charged with murder, voluntary manslaughter, felonious assault and perjury.

Currently, Tevin is the only person to be charged in connection with the fatal shooting. He is being held without bail in the Liberty County, Georgia jail and is set to appear in court on September 13.