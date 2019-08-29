Gypsy Rose's Rare Prison Interview Reveals Wedding Details and Relationship Drama

E!: How did you and Ken first meet?

G: He wrote me a letter of support after watching the HBO documentary Mommy Dead and Dearest back in 2017. Anyway, I wrote him back and pretty soon we just started writing on a weekly basis. We became fast friends. It was pretty soon after that that we started talking on the phone. We would spend hours on the phone. I talked to him like I had known him my whole life and vice versa. It wasn't too late after that that I sent him a visitation form to come and visit me. He came and it was kind of a funny story but within the first thirty minutes he leaned over and gave me the most wonderful kiss of my whole life. So it's a prison visitation room, so the level of physical contact that is allowed is limited to holding hands and a brief hug, and a closed mouth kiss. The kiss he gave me was quite passionate. I looked at him and was like, 'I didn't even know you liked me like that', and he said ‘Yeah, I have for a while'. And I'm like, ‘I have for a while too'.

We just talked about it a little bit more and of course the insecurities were there. You don't want to start a relationship when you have X amount of years in prison. It seems a little unfair to the other person. He was just like, 'I want to be a support in your life', and I'm the first girl that he has ever told, ‘I love you too'. And I truly mean that with all my heart because I got to meet his mother recently. She told me the whole story about how he talked about me and how he has never talked about a girl like that before. She kind of called it. She was like, ‘You like that girl', and he was like, 'No, she is just my best friend.' It wasn't until that visit that it all kind of came out and we possessed our feelings for each other.